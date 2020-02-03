Suspect disarms Surrey officer, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle with man

A 41-year-old Surrey man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly disarmed a Mountie of his “energy weapon” and shot himself in the leg.

In a news release issued Monday, police say two Surrey RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop and impaired driving investigation near 24 Avenue and 184 Street at approximately 8:50 p.m., Feb. 2.

According to police, the driver exited his vehicle and “allegedly began fighting aggressively” and attempted to remove the officers’ firearms from their holsters.

“The man was able to gain access to one of the officers’ Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW), discharging it into his own leg and the officer’s foot,” the release states.

When the officers called for backup, both Surrey and Langley RCMP responded.

The suspect was taken into police custody after his release from hospital.

Both police officers sustained injuries and were treated in hospital, the release notes.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, three counts of disarming a peace officer, one count of resist arrest, and counts for impaired operation of a conveyance, and fail or refuse to provide sample.

Const. Richard Wright said the incident highlights the risks involved when officers interact with individuals about whom they may have limited information.

“This incident serves as an example of how quickly a situation can change for police, especially when a suspected intoxicated individual is involved,” Wright said in the release.

