Suspect charged in Tsawwassen gas station robbery

A Delta man has been charged in relation to a gas station robbery in Tsawwassen last week.

According to a press release, Delta police were called to the gas station at 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 5 after a man allegedly pulled a knife and demanded cash from the register. The suspect fled with “a quantity of cash” and lottery tickets before police arrived.

“Our officers immediately began an investigation, collecting evidence to assist in identifying the suspect,” Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in the release. “The allegation of a weapon being used in a situation such as this was very concerning to our officers. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Marc Joseph Schofield, 34, was arrested without incident on Feb. 8, and has been charged with committing robbery, intent to commit an indictable offence with face masked, and possession of a weapon “for a purpose dangerous to the public peace [and] for the purpose of committing an offence.”

Schofield, who is known to police, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Surrey court on Feb. 19.



