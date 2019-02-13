The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey. (Photo: Canadian Press)

Guildford

Suspect charged after Surrey convenience store robbed four times in five weeks

Surrey RCMP say 26-year-old Kyle Danyluk was nabbed following three-month investigation

Police in Surrey say a man has been charged after a Guildford convenience store was held up four times in five weeks.

Surrey RCMP say 26-year-old Kyle Danyluk was arrested following a three-month investigation by the Surrey RCMP Robbery Section.

Police say the investigation began after a store in the 15100 block of 96 Avenue was robbed on Oct. 23. The store was held up three more times between that date and Nov. 29, 2018.

READ ALSO: Crime in Surrey dropped by four per cent in 2018 from 2017, city’s top cop says

Danyluk is charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of committing an indictable offence with face covered, three counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, one count of using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and two counts of uttering or using a forged or false credit card.

“The efforts made investigating these occurrences and identifying the suspect, is a demonstration of the hard work and commitment our officers provide on a daily basis,” said inspector Beth McAndie, major crime senior investigator.

In an release sent by RCMP Wednesday, McAndie says hard work on behalf of Surrey’s officers is showing dividends.

“Recent crime statistics indicate robberies in Surrey continue to be on a downward trend with a 19 per cent decrease from 2017 to 2018, which is an indication of the prevention and enforcement efforts of the Surrey RCMP.”

Anyone with information about this occurrence who has not already spoken with police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson
Next story
Craft Beer Festival in, White Rock Sandcastle Competition out

Just Posted

Suspect charged after Surrey convenience store robbed four times in five weeks

Surrey RCMP say 26-year-old Kyle Danyluk was nabbed following three-month investigation

Craft Beer Festival in, White Rock Sandcastle Competition out

White Rock councillors approved four events and denied two at Monday’s meeting

Surrey Food Bank forced to delay home deliveries after thieves ransack van

Director says a catalytic converter was stolen and wires were cut, leading to repair bill of up to $3,000

Clayton’s latest and littlest libraries to open on Family Day

Free pancakes offered at family-friendly tour of new book nooks

Surrey hockey parents launch Metro Hockey Academy for Bantam-aged players

Info session about the venture planned for Sunday evening at arena in Fleetwood

Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

A man made sexually explicit comments to the girl while she was riding the train with her mom

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Most Read