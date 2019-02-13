Suspect charged after Surrey convenience store robbed four times in five weeks

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey. (Photo: Canadian Press)

Police in Surrey say a man has been charged after a Guildford convenience store was held up four times in five weeks.

Surrey RCMP say 26-year-old Kyle Danyluk was arrested following a three-month investigation by the Surrey RCMP Robbery Section.

Police say the investigation began after a store in the 15100 block of 96 Avenue was robbed on Oct. 23. The store was held up three more times between that date and Nov. 29, 2018.

Danyluk is charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of committing an indictable offence with face covered, three counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, one count of using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and two counts of uttering or using a forged or false credit card.

“The efforts made investigating these occurrences and identifying the suspect, is a demonstration of the hard work and commitment our officers provide on a daily basis,” said inspector Beth McAndie, major crime senior investigator.

In an release sent by RCMP Wednesday, McAndie says hard work on behalf of Surrey’s officers is showing dividends.

“Recent crime statistics indicate robberies in Surrey continue to be on a downward trend with a 19 per cent decrease from 2017 to 2018, which is an indication of the prevention and enforcement efforts of the Surrey RCMP.”

Anyone with information about this occurrence who has not already spoken with police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



