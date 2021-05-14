Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at a family in a Richmond drive-through on May 1. (Benjamin Wong/Screen grab)

Suspect at large in racist tirade at Richmond drive-thru, says RCMP

The Caucasian man was recorded May 1 yelling anti-Asian slurs at a Richmond family in the lineup

“Do you know this man?”

Police are asking the public, in hopes of identifying a suspect who allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at a family in a Richmond drive-through May 1.

The hate incident was captured by the dash cam of a Burger King customer, Benjamin Wong, who asked the man to leave then was also targeted.

In the video, the suspect is heard cursing members of the family who were seated in their SUV and threatening to kill Wong.

Investigators learned of the incident two days later, said Cpl. Ian Henderson.

RELATED: ‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

“The time delay in reporting this matter has caused some delay in the progress of this investigation,” Henderson said, concerning the case.

“We need people to call us immediately, before posting a video of hate crimes or hate incidents online, to conduct a fulsome investigation.”

Mounties are giving the suspect involved the option to come forward.

He is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-6-inches tall with a heavy build, short grey hair and a partial beard.

Those who know the suspect’s identity or witnessed the incident are asked to call RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

READ ALSO: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver, police say


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
