(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)

Suspect arrested in Surrey stabbing death of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug

Teen was killed while riding Route 503 bus on April 11

A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested in the death of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, police say.

Ethan died in hospital after being fatally stabbed April 11 while riding the Route 503 bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. He was reportedly riding home from a friend’s house and had texted his mom that he was being threatened by “some kids” and was scared.

Ethan is Surrey’s fifth homicide victim so far this year.

Surrey RCMP said police have no reason to suspect Ethan’s stabbing was “in any way connected” to a man’s throat being slashed – also on a Route 503 – bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street on April 1. That stabbing resulted in the suspect, Abdul Aziz Kawam, being charged with four terrorism-related offences, with Kawam accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State otherwise known as ISIS.

More to come…

READ ALSO: ‘It’s crushed my will to live,’ Ethan Bespflug’s mom says of teen’s stabbing death on Surrey bus

READ ALSO: 3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rise

Surrey

