Suspect charged in Surrey robbery, assault

A woman was held at knifepoint by a robber who took her groceries and a few dollars in change

Surrey Mounties have arrested Codee Daun Mullin, 24, accused of robbery and assault.

On March 8 a woman was held at knifepoint by a robber who took her groceries and a few dollars in change. This was in the 10400-block of Whalley Boulevard.

The victim was not physically injured but was duly terrorized, police said at the time.

Mullin is charged with one count each of robbery, disguising face with intent, and assault.

“Due to the violent nature of this robbery, we hope these charges will provide some small measure of relief for the victim,” Sergeant Chad Greig said. “It is files like this that illustrate how our investigations always remain active and our officers continue to pursue all avenues until charges are laid.”



