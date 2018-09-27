Suspect charged in Surrey robbery, assault

A woman was held at knifepoint by a robber who took her groceries and a few dollars in change

Surrey Mounties have arrested Codee Daun Mullin, 24, accused of robbery and assault.

On March 8 a woman was held at knifepoint by a robber who took her groceries and a few dollars in change. This was in the 10400-block of Whalley Boulevard.

The victim was not physically injured but was duly terrorized, police said at the time.

Mullin is charged with one count each of robbery, disguising face with intent, and assault.

“Due to the violent nature of this robbery, we hope these charges will provide some small measure of relief for the victim,” Sergeant Chad Greig said. “It is files like this that illustrate how our investigations always remain active and our officers continue to pursue all avenues until charges are laid.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality
Next story
Second annual ‘State of Newton’ being held in Surrey today

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Trust is clearly lacking

Surrey residents need a set of good listeners in whom they can trust

Suspect charged in Surrey robbery, assault

A woman was held at knifepoint by a robber who took her groceries and a few dollars in change

Surrey labyrinth turns 10, and everyone is invited for birthday cake

Special event at Fleetwood Park site on Oct. 13

Parents target new federal autism funding

South Surrey group launched national campaign Thursday

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to Tsawwassen

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Lower Mainland winery owner calls for traffic calming after car crashes through fence

Six vehicles have crashed onto Langley’s Festina Lente Estate Winery property in eight years

New report sheds light on people who’ve died of drug overdoses in B.C.

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

For 10 days, Trump has watched allegations of sexual misconduct swirl around Brett Kavanaugh

Most Read