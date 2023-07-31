Residents aged 55 and older, and caregivers, are encouraged through a survey at surrey.ca/seniors to weigh-in on topics related to health care, housing, transportation, social connections and recreation opportunities to help city staff update its strategies. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Residents aged 55 and older, and caregivers, are encouraged through a survey at surrey.ca/seniors to weigh-in on topics related to health care, housing, transportation, social connections and recreation opportunities to help city staff update its strategies. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Survey aims to improve services for Surrey seniors

The survey will remain open to Aug. 27 and can be found online at surrey.ca/seniors

The City of Surrey has launched a survey in an effort to improve its “age-friendly” strategy for local senior citizens.

The survey will remain open to Aug. 27 and can be found online at surrey.ca/seniors. Residents aged 55 and older and caregivers are encouraged to weigh-in on topics related to health care, housing, transportation, social connections and recreation opportunities to help city staff update its strategies, a press release issued Monday reads, to help it “remain comprehensive, inclusive, and responsive to emerging trends and challenges faced by our ageing population.”

Sahra-Lea Tosdevine-Tataryn, the project’s manager, says although Surrey’s current strategy “serves as a solid foundation, we recognize the importance of staying attuned to emerging trends and the evolving needs of seniors.”

Feedback from survey participants, she said, will help identify gaps and “prioritize key areas of focus that can have a meaningful impact.

“Together, we can make Surrey an even more age-friendly city, creating a community where our seniors thrive, connect, and enjoy an exceptional quality of life.”


