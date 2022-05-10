Burnaby RCMP say they are assessing all factors after a teenage girl was killed in a collision with a dump truck on May 5. (Black Press file photo)

Burnaby RCMP say they are assessing all factors after a teenage girl was killed in a collision with a dump truck on May 5. (Black Press file photo)

Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision

Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage

Surveillance footage from a Burnaby construction site that has been handed over to the RCMP may provide more insight after a 14-year old girl was struck and killed by a dump truck nearby.

The footage appears to show the teen being startled by a dog that ran out of its yard, causing her to jump out into the street. Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage and have halted all work at their construction site as the investigation takes place.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences continue to be with the family, friends and schoolmates of a teenage girl who was killed by a dump truck near one of our construction sites. This is truly an unimaginable loss that cannot be adequately expressed in words,” the companies said in a statement.

READ MORE: Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

The companies added that their traffic management plan was developed at the direction of the City of Burnaby’s traffic department. All parties are now reviewing the plan to determine if there is another route trucks can use to divert construction trucks away from 11th Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP said in their own statement that they are continuing to gather evidence and are looking at all possible factors, however, speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this case.

RCMP said they are aware that a dog was nearby at the time of the collision, but said there is no indication the dog was behaving dangerously or had previously been the subject of any complaints to police.

“We know the community is looking for answers as to what caused this tragic collision,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “We are asking people not to jump to conclusions as our officers continue to gather necessary evidence. There are many people affected by this tragedy and we are working to ensure supports are in place for anyone affected.”

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Doctors, dieticians most vaccinated among B.C. health professions
Next story
Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer hunted for stranger to rob to get money for meth

Three of six 2022 SASSY Award recipients include, from left, Alyssa Hai (Community Service), Jiye Choi (Arts and Culture Leadership) and Jessica Buuck (Overcoming Adversity).
SASSY Awards for Surrey youth who win prize money for themselves and also charity

A teenage girl from Clayton Heights was allegedly swarmed and attacked outside Hillcrest Elementary School on Saturday night (May 7, 2022). (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Teen girl ‘viciously attacked’ outside Cloverdale elementary school

Centennial Arena was filled with Gala attendees to enjoy a night inspired by Italian culture, while also giving back to the Peace Arch Hospital. (Submitted photo/Peace Arch Hospital Foundation)
2022 Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Gala fundraiser ‘a love letter to Italy’