Surveillance footage captures theft of Boston Bruins-signed guitar in Maple Ridge

A guitar signed by the Boston Bruins that was housed at the Greg Moore Youth Centre in Maple Ridge, was stolen Monday morning.

On Oct. 18, at around 5:50 a.m., an individual broke a glass door and damaged a window at the youth centre located in downtown Maple Ridge. After breaking-in, the suspect also stole a very distinctive guitar, the one donated by Cam Neely, which was signed by the Boston Bruins.

The suspect was captured in action, on camera, but the individual’s face was not visible. The police believe the individual may have been wearing a face covering.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has released a description of the suspect. According to the police, the suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, white Adidas shoes, a grey jacket and carrying a grey and black backpack.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is now seeking information on the incident or the suspect.

Anyone who has any further information on this, can call 604-463-6251 and refer to file # 2021-21078.

Those wanting to leave an anonymous tip, can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction.

