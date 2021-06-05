Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop to their lowest since before the second wave

There were 460 cases in Surrey May 23 to 29, according to the latest data from the BCCDC

COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of May 23 to 29, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey recorded 460 new COVID-19 cases for the week of May 23 to 29, 2021, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Continuing its downward trend for weekly cases, this is the fewest cases reported since before the second wave last fall.

Cases have been on the decline for the last five reporting periods, with 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1, 1,409 cases May 2 to 8, 1,094 cases May 9 to 15 and 721 cases for May 16 to 22.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

Surrey has also seen another drop in the daily average rate of cases per 100,000. For the week of May 23 to 29, it was between 10.1 to 15 cases per 100,000 people.

The previous reporting period, May 16 to 22, it was between 15.1 and 20 cases per 100,000 people. Prior to that, the rate of cases was more than 20 per 100,000 from the week of Feb. 28 to March 6.

Surrey continues to record the most cases weekly in the Lower Mainland, however it’s tied with Abbotsford for rate of cases per 100,000 people.

While Surrey continues to report the most cases in B.C. each week – despite the decline – most other Lower Mainland regions were seeing fluctuating weekly case counts or a decline for several weeks before Surrey.

South Surrey/White Rock, which the BCCDC separates from the rest of Surrey, recorded 14 cases May 23 to 29.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases fewer than five.

Meantime, in a tweet from the City of Surrey on Friday (June 4), it said that 74 per cent Surrey residents aged 18 or older have had their first dose.

We are almost there. 74% of Surrey residents aged 18+ have now received their first dose of a #COVID19 vaccine. Let's drive this number to 75%! Help put the pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated: https://t.co/spbuadXJ9R. pic.twitter.com/x131Yacx8X — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) June 4, 2021

The BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of vaccination rates up to June 3 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (69 per cent), Whalley (73 per cent), Guildford (73 per cent), West Newton (76 per cent), East Newton (76 per cent), Fleetwood (78 per cent), Cloverdale (78 per cent), Panorama (79 per cent) and South Surrey (79 per cent).

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to June 3 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (67 per cent), Whalley (70 per cent), Guildford (70 per cent), West Newton (72 per cent), East Newton (73 per cent), Fleetwood (75 per cent), Cloverdale (75 per cent), Panorama (76 per cent) and South Surrey (76 per cent).

But when it comes to vaccinations rates up to June 3 for those aged 55 and older, only two communities have yet to hit more than 80 per cent: North Surrey (78 per cent), Whalley (84 per cent), Guildford (80 per cent), West Newton (87 per cent) East Newton (87 per cent), Fleetwood (86 per cent), Cloverdale (86 per cent), Panorama (88 per cent) and South Surrey (85 per cent).



