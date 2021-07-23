Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop once again

About 84% of people aged 12 and up have had their first dose

COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of July 11 to 17, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey has once again seen a decline in weekly COVID-19 cases.

There were 24 cases for the week of July 11 to 17, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s roughly a 50 per cent decrease from the week prior which saw 50 cases — the first increase in several weeks.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey rate of cases per 100,000 for the week of July 13 to 19 was broken down into nine communities: North Surrey (two cases), Whalley (two), Guildford (one), West Newton (one), East Newton (one), Fleetwood (zero), Cloverdale (zero), Panorama (one) and South Surrey (one).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity is at one per cent throughout most of the city: North Surrey (one per cent), Whalley (one per cent), Guildford (one per cent), West Newton (one per cent), East Newton (one per cent), Fleetwood (one per cent), Cloverdale (zero per cent), Panorama (one per cent) and South Surrey (one per cent).

Surrey has been competing with Vancouver in recent weeks for the most cases per week, but was beat out by Vancouver which recorded 37 cases for this reporting period, and Burnaby which recorded 27 cases.

For the week July 11 to 17, Surrey was followed by Tri-Cities with 15 cases, Richmond (13), Langley (12), North Vancouver (12), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (11), South Surrey/White Rock (5), New Westminster (4), Abbotsford (3), Mission (3), West Vancouver (3), Delta (2).

Meantime, the BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of one-dose vaccination rates up to July 19 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (81 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (81 per cent), West Newton (88 per cent), East Newton (88 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (84 per cent), Panorama (88 per cent) and South Surrey (84 per cent).

That’s about 85 per cent of those aged 18 and up who have been partially immunized, which is up one per cent from the previous week.

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to July 19 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (84 per cent), Guildford (80 per cent), West Newton (87 per cent), East Newton (86 per cent), Fleetwood (86 per cent), Cloverdale (83 per cent), Panorama (87 per cent) and South Surrey (83 per cent).

That’s about 84 per cent of those aged 12 and up who have been partially immunized, which is up one per cent from the previous week.

But when it comes to vaccinations rates up to July 19 for those aged 50 and older, all communities have hit that 80-per-cent threshold: North Surrey (84 per cent), Whalley (89 per cent), Guildford (85 per cent), West Newton (92 per cent) East Newton (92 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (92 percent) and South Surrey (88 per cent).

That’s about 89 per cent of those aged 50 and up who have been partially immunized.

LAST WEEK: Surrey sees slight uptick in weekly COVID-19 cases, July 15, 2021



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus