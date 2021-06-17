Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop below 200

BCCDC reports 172 new cases for the week of June 6 to 12

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases for the week of June 6 to 12, 2021, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Continuing its downward trend for weekly cases, this is the fewest cases reported since before the second wave last fall.

Cases have been on the decline for the last six reporting periods, starting at 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

Surrey has also seen another drop in the daily average rate of cases per 100,000. For the week of June 6 to 12, it was under five cases per 100,000 people.

The rate has been dropping nearly every week from a high of more than 20 cases per 100,000 people during the second wave.

Surrey continues to record the highest number of weekly cases in the Lower Mainland, however, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford’s rates of cases per 100,000 people is between 5.1 and 10. The rest of the Lower Mainland is seeing fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

For the week June 6 to 12, Surrey was followed by Vancouver with 103 cases, Abbotsford (73), Tri-Cities (57), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (50), Burnaby (44), Langley (32), Richmond (28), Delta (24), New Westminster (19), North Vancouver (18), Mission (4) and West Vancouver (3).

South Surrey/White Rock, which the BCCDC separates from the rest of Surrey, recorded 4 cases June 6 to 12.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases fewer than five.

The BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of one-dose vaccination rates up to June 14 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (72 per cent), Whalley (77 per cent), Guildford (75 per cent), West Newton (79 per cent), East Newton (79 per cent), Fleetwood (81 per cent), Cloverdale (79 per cent), Panorama (82 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to June 10 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (71 per cent), Whalley (75 per cent), Guildford (73 per cent), West Newton (76 per cent), East Newton (77 per cent), Fleetwood (79 per cent), Cloverdale (78 per cent), Panorama (80 per cent) and South Surrey (79 per cent).

But when it comes to vaccinations rates up to June 10 for those aged 50 and older, only two communities have yet to hit more than 80 per cent: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (82 per cent), West Newton (89 per cent) East Newton (88 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (87 per cent), Panorama (89 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

