Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop below 200

BCCDC reports 172 new cases for the week of June 6 to 12

Surrey recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases for the week of June 6 to 12, 2021, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Continuing its downward trend for weekly cases, this is the fewest cases reported since before the second wave last fall.

Cases have been on the decline for the last six reporting periods, starting at 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

Surrey has also seen another drop in the daily average rate of cases per 100,000. For the week of June 6 to 12, it was under five cases per 100,000 people.

The rate has been dropping nearly every week from a high of more than 20 cases per 100,000 people during the second wave.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram

Surrey continues to record the highest number of weekly cases in the Lower Mainland, however, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford’s rates of cases per 100,000 people is between 5.1 and 10. The rest of the Lower Mainland is seeing fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

For the week June 6 to 12, Surrey was followed by Vancouver with 103 cases, Abbotsford (73), Tri-Cities (57), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (50), Burnaby (44), Langley (32), Richmond (28), Delta (24), New Westminster (19), North Vancouver (18), Mission (4) and West Vancouver (3).

South Surrey/White Rock, which the BCCDC separates from the rest of Surrey, recorded 4 cases June 6 to 12.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases fewer than five.

The BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of one-dose vaccination rates up to June 14 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (72 per cent), Whalley (77 per cent), Guildford (75 per cent), West Newton (79 per cent), East Newton (79 per cent), Fleetwood (81 per cent), Cloverdale (79 per cent), Panorama (82 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to June 10 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (71 per cent), Whalley (75 per cent), Guildford (73 per cent), West Newton (76 per cent), East Newton (77 per cent), Fleetwood (79 per cent), Cloverdale (78 per cent), Panorama (80 per cent) and South Surrey (79 per cent).

But when it comes to vaccinations rates up to June 10 for those aged 50 and older, only two communities have yet to hit more than 80 per cent: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (82 per cent), West Newton (89 per cent) East Newton (88 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (87 per cent), Panorama (89 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
One dead after fiery Okanagan Connector crash between two semis
Next story
This year is not a ‘benchmark’ as Surrey parents say support-worker hours cut once again

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

South Surrey’s Meridian Golf Course – a 15-acre property that also includes a residence – has been sold. (Colliers Canada photo)
South Surrey’s Meridian Golf Course sold to new owners

Deal for popular par 3 course expected to close by end of the year

The Penner family is fighting once again this year to have their son’s educational assistant hours increased, after the district determined it should be cut to 20 hours a week, from 22.5. Pictured are Shawn and Kathryn Penner (front), with their nine-year-old twins Micah and Lena, both of whom have heart conditions and are on the autism spectrum. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
This year is not a ‘benchmark’ as Surrey parents say support-worker hours cut once again

But the district says it’s forecasting a seven per cent increase

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (Screenshot from Sebastian Sajda YouTube video)
VIDEO: Surrey mayor unceremoniously cuts off 22 speakers during public hearing

Speakers plead with Doug McCallum not to be disconnected but mayor reminds them to stay on topic

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: Cloverdale hockey’s 2021 grads finally played a game after disappointing season

‘Hopefully this was the last time our Colts will have to be getting dressed and undressed in the parking lot’

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Fiery crash on the Okanagan Connector between two semis. (Facebook)
One dead after fiery Okanagan Connector crash between two semis

DriveBC estimates road won’t be open until 5 p.m.

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko, a Vancouver lawyer, has been suspended from practice for two months after admitting that his firm mismanaged $44,353.19 in client trust funds. (Acumen Law)
High-profile B.C. lawyer suspended over $44K in mismanaged client trust funds

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko admits to failing to supervise his staff and find, report the shortage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., center left, reaches over to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they celebrate the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

New American stat marks the nation’s end of slavery

Ridge Meadows RCMP seized drugs, cash and guns from a house on Lougheed Highway and 221 Street. (Special to The News)
RCMP seize drugs, cash and guns from Maple Ridge house

Items were recovered after search warrant executed on Lougheed Highway home June 11

Fire near Highway 97 C close to Merritt. (Facebook)
Wildfire burning near Highway 97C

The fire is an estimated nine hectares in size

Athena and Venus, ready to ride. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Goggling double-dog motorcycle sidecar brings smiles to B.C. commuters

Athena and Venus are all teeth and smiles from their Harley-Davidson sidecar

Kimberly Bussiere and other laid-off employees of Casino Nanaimo have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
B.C. casino workers laid off during pandemic launch class-action lawsuit

Notice of civil claim filed in Supreme Court of B.C. in Nanaimo against Great Canadian Gaming

Most Read