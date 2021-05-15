COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland, the week of May 2 to 8, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases decline for second week

There were 1,409 cases May 2 to 8

As the province as a whole has started to see a decline in daily cases, Surrey’s weekly case counts have dropped for the second week in a row.

The BCCDC releases weekly data on case counts by local health region, and for the week of May 2 to 8, there were 1,409 cases.

Cases have been on the decline for the last two reporting periods, following record-high April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

But the average daily rate of cases has stayed at more than 20 per 100,000 people.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Meantime, South Surrey/White Rock recorded 61 cases May 2 to 8.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases between one and five.

While Surrey continues to report the most cases in B.C. each week, most other Lower Mainland regions were seeing fluctuating weekly case counts or a decline for several weeks before Surrey.

Vancouver wasn’t far off from Surrey’s case counts for a couple of weeks, with 1,012 in Vancouver and 1,153 in Surrey March 21 to 27; 1,211 in Vancouver and 1,254 in Surrey March 28 to April 3; and 1,297 in Vancouver and 1,573 in Surrey April 4 to 10.

But the last four reporting periods have seen Vancouver decline and then level off with 1,060 cases April 11 to 17 , 879 cases between April 18 and 24, 713 cases April 25 to May 1 and now 652 cases May 2 to 8.


Surrey's weekly COVID-19 cases decline for second week

There were 1,409 cases May 2 to 8

