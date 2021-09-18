Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases continue to rise, surpassing 300

COVID-19 cases reported in the Lower Mainland for the week of Sept. 5 to 11, 2021. (MAP: BCCDC)

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, with more than 300 the week of Sept. 5 to 11.

There were 350 cases that week, with cases on the rise for the past seven reporting periods.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has remained the same from the previous week at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. However, it’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 stayed increased for the week of Sept. 7 to 13 for an average of nine cases. Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (13), Whalley (eight), Guildford (12), West Newton (six), East Newton (six), Fleetwood (seven), Cloverdale (14), Panorama (seven) and South Surrey (eight).

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 517 cases in the same reporting period.

For the week Sept. 5 to 11, Surrey was followed by Burnaby (177 cases), Tri-Cities (165), Langley (162), Abbotsford (158), North Vancouver (92), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (88), South Surrey/White Rock (68), Mission (61), Richmond (56), New Westminster (50), Delta (44), West Vancouver (24).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Sept. 7 to 13 stayed roughly the same throughout most of the city, for an average of 5.3 per cent: North Surrey (six per cent), Whalley (six per cent), Guildford (six per cent), West Newton (six per cent), East Newton (five per cent), Fleetwood (four per cent), Cloverdale (seven per cent), Panorama (four per cent) and South Surrey (four per cent).

Meantime, vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by about one per cent from the previous week, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Sept. 13 are: North Surrey (77 per cent), Whalley (81 per cent), Guildford (78 per cent), West Newton (82 per cent), East Newton (82 per cent), Fleetwood (83 per cent), Cloverdale (81 per cent), Panorama (84 per cent) and South Surrey (82 per cent).

That’s about 81.1 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up almost one per cent (80.2 per cent) from Sept. 6. First doses are 90.1 per cent, which is up nearly one per cent (89.3 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Provincewide, it’s slightly lower with 78.8 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 86.3 have received one dose as of Sept. 16.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Sept. 13 are: North Surrey (78 per cent), Whalley (82 per cent), Guildford (79 per cent), West Newton (83 per cent), East Newton (84 per cent), Fleetwood (84 per cent), Cloverdale (82 per cent), Panorama (85 per cent) and South Surrey (83 per cent).

That’s about 82.2 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up more than one per cent (80.8 per cent) from Sept. 6. About 90.6 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up less than one per cent (90) per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Provincewide, second doses for adults are higher at 86.8 per cent, but first doses are significantly lower at 79.7 per cent (a 10.9-per-cent difference).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (82 per cent), Whalley (87 per cent), Guildford (84 per cent), West Newton (89 per cent) East Newton (89 per cent), Fleetwood (89 per cent), Cloverdale (88 per cent), Panorama (90 percent) and South Surrey (87 per cent).

That’s about 87.2 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up less than one per cent (86.5 per cent) from Sept. 6. First doses are at 91.4 per cent, which which is up less than half a per cent (91.3 per cent) from the previous reporting period.



