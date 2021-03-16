Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade cancelled

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade has been cancelled this year, just like in 2020, on account of the pandemic.

It would have been held on April 24 but its organizers concluded such an event, which typically draws a half-million people to Newton’s streets each spring, cannot be held safely.

“It is clear that there is no path for an event the size and magnitude of our parade to occur safely within the next three months,” said Moninder Singh, president of Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar. “We will celebrate this important date in the Sikh calendar within our family groups and with special broadcast programming but will look to gather again as a community for the traditional Surrey Vaisakhi Khalsa Day Parade in 2022.”

