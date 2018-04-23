Surrey Vaisakhi parade crowd in Newton on Saturday. (Photo: Crystal Scuor)

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever

Organizers estimate more than half a million people hit the streets in Newton on Saturday

Looks like Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade has broken another attendance record with more than half a million people hitting Newton’s streets on Saturday, according to its organizers.

Surrey’s South Asian community on Saturday celebrated its 20th annual Vaisakhi parade, which commemorates the founding of the Sikh religion in 1699. Parades have been held in Vancouver since 1979 and in Surrey since 1998.

Moninder Singh, Surrey Vaisakhi Parade spokesman, told the Now-Leader that the “official number from the RCMP was over 500,000,” and “that is the number we are relaying.”


Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade is considered to be the largest in North America and one of the biggest outside India.

“It’s become an international event,” Singh said. “We have people coming from Australia, UK, Europe, South Asia and all over the USA and Canada. So many people coming together to celebrate together and reflect on the social justice and community building principles the Khalsa was is a testimony to how far as a people we have come in Canada.”

SEE ALSO PHOTOS: Sun shines down on Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade

SEE ALSO VAISAKHI: Surrey’s parade through the years

Singh said that while Saturday’s attendance number is “amazing,” the “most important piece” to this year’s parade was the Kwantlen First Nation opening the day with a welcoming ceremony “and recognition of the unceded and traditional First Nation territories the parade is taken out on.

“Building solidarity and community is what the day is all about and nothing could have been more reflective of this than the rightful caretakers of this land welcoming us and allowing us to be a part of their world,” Singh added. “It was a tremendously moving and inspirational moment.”

Last year, police prepared for a crowd of up to half a million people, a mighty number considered Canada’s 2016 census put the city’s population at 517,887. All told, more than 400,000 attended.

Surrey Mounties likened the 2016 parade day to “a large Canadian city without crime,” following a record-breaking attendance of 350,000 with 19 floats and no arrests or notable crime reported. Some 300,000 attended 2015’s parade.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

Just Posted

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever

Organizers estimate more than half a million people hit the streets in Newton on Saturday

Cloverdale’s murals are disappearing, but the stories will live on, says art teacher

As renovations threaten 20-year-old murals, we take a look back at the program that created them

‘I’d be in prison in China’: Surrey filmmaker shines light on a ‘message in a bottle’ story in native country

Leon Lee’s latest work, ‘Letter from Masanjia,’ featured at Vancouver’s DOXA fest in May

Hundreds of rabbits to be vaccinated at South Surrey clinic

Vets volunteering time to protect 200-plus animals

Coastal FC beat Croatia, advance in men’s soccer provincials

Jake Starheim scores twice, Dave Hicks solid in net in 3-1 victory Saturday in South Surrey

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Manslaughter conviction for 2015 killing nets 19 more months of jail

Shiloh Davidson pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in connection with death of Joe Zecca

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

Most Read