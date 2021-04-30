People wait for their vaccination at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Newton Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey’s upward trend for weekly cases continues for 10th week

Vancouver’s cases counts weren’t too far off from Surrey, but have since dropped dramatically

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 1,760 new COVID-19 cases for Surrey from April 18 to 24, continuing the region’s upward trend.

New cases reported in Surrey have been increasing for the last 10 reporting periods, from a low of 538 between Feb. 7 to 13.

The average daily rate of cases is more than 20 per 100,000 people.

The BCCDC releases a map each week, breaking down the new number of cases in municipalities, from the week prior.

Weekly cases have now surpassed record highs during the second wave in the fall, where Surrey recorded 1,588 Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
While Surrey continues to report the most cases in B.C. each week, most other Lower Mainland regions have seen fluctuating weekly case counts or a decline.

Vancouver wasn’t far off from Surrey’s case counts for a couple of weeks, with 1,012 in Vancouver and 1,153 in Surrey March 21 to 27 and 1,211 in Vancouver and 1,254 in Surrey March 28 to April 3. But the last two weeks have seen Vancouver level off and then decline with 1,297 cases April 4 to 10, then 1,060 cases April 11 to 17 and now a low of 879 cases between April 18 and 24.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of the city, but there are fewer new cases reported each week as it’s a much smaller region. Between April 18 and 24, there were 97 cases in the region.

In South Surrey/White Rock, the average daily rate of cases is between 10 and 15 per 100,000 people. It the lowest rate in all of the Fraser Health region.

April 11 to 17, there were 144 cases in the region compared to 159 cases for April 4 to 10 and 135 cases for March 28 to April 3.


