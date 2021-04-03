Surrey’s upward trend continues for weekly COVID-19 cases

BCCDC reports 1,153 cases from March 21 to 27 in Surrey

COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for March 21 to 27, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases for Surrey from March 21 to 27, continuing the region’s upward trend.

New cases reported in Surrey have been increasing for the last six reporting periods, from a low of 538 between Feb. 7 to 13.

The BCCDC releases a map each week, breaking down the new number of cases in municipalities, from the week prior.

Cases haven’t been this high in Surrey since last December when new cases each week began a steep downward trend.

Starting in mid-February, Surrey cases began to rise with 579 reported Feb. 14 to 20.

Then 674 new cases between Feb. 21 and 27.

From Feb. 28 to March 6, there were 863 new cases.

March 7 to 13, there were 925 new cases and March 14 to 20, there 946 cases reported.

While Surrey continues to report the most cases in B.C. each week, Vancouver is no longer far behind, reporting 1,012 between March 21 and 27. The previous reporting period (March 14 to 20), there were 618 cases reported.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of the city, and while there are fewer new cases reported each week as it’s a much smaller region, it’s been going up slightly in that region since early March.

South Surrey/White Rock has seen a steep increase of weekly cases, with 202 reported from March 21 to 27.

There were 118 for March 14 to 20, 85 for March 7 to 13 and 36 for Feb. 28 to March 6.

However, these cases don’t include those reported this week, which saw more than 6,000 cases between March 27 and April 3. Of those, at least 3,000 of those were in the Fraser Health region.



