Surrey’s truck survey closes Sunday

The City of Surrey is gathering feedback on solutions to its truck-parking dilemma. (File photo)

Time is running out to weigh in on the City of Surrey’s efforts to address a “long-standing dilemma” – the increasing demand for truck parking.

A survey on the issue that launched March 10 is set to close Sunday (March 24).

READ MORE: Surrey to hold open house for truck parking task force

The city introduced its Task Force on Truck Parking, for a period of one year, during the Dec. 3, 2018 council meeting, with Coun. Mandeep Nagra appointed as chair.

According to a Feb. 28 news release, the task force’s mandate is “to develop creative options and implement equitable and sustainable solutions for authorized commercial truck parking within Surrey.”

“If there is an industry many of us generally take for granted, it is trucking,” said Nagra. “Yet, every citizen and business rely on trucks to bring us inputs for our businesses or our final products. The movement of goods, and our hard-working truckers, are vital to driving our economy forward.”

Issues to consider include potential bylaw infractions, and environmental and public concerns.

Truck parking, according to the release, has been “a long-standing dilemma” in Surrey and in other Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities.

In 2015, a plan to build a truck parking lot on 77 acres adjacent to the fish-rich Little Campbell river in South Surrey raised concerns.

READ MORE: Truck park planned near Little Campbell River

Proponents later withdrew the request, and became involved in the city’s Local Area Planning exercise.

Also in 2015, the City of Surrey was looking at a co-op solution, where instead of one person buying up an acre of land to park their truck, a person would buy a spot on an acre.

According to information on the city’s website, an open house held March 9 to share and gather information on the truck-parking issue drew more than 165 people.

To participate in the survey, visit surrey.ca. For more information, email truckparking@surrey.ca or call 604-291-4853