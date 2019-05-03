The North Surrey Action Team did a “clean sweep” of Hawthorne Park on April 20, collecting three large bags of garbage. (Photo submitted)

Surrey’s trash cleanup campaign launches Monday

Some community groups like the North Surrey Action Team have already got a jump on the effort.

Want to see Surrey’s mayor and council pick up some garbage, and maybe help them?

The City of Surrey is launching its “Love Where You Live” campaign at 12:15 p.m. Monday, at Surrey City Hall’s atrium at 13450-104th Ave.

According to a city media advisory, the mayor, council and city staff are expected to lead a “litter clean-up day” at city hall and its surrounding area after an official launch ceremony.

It’s the beginning of a new Surrey-wide initiative to run from May 1 to October 30 each year, urging community groups, residents, schools and business owners to help keep the city clean.

READ ALSO: Surrey to launch city-wide clean-up, beautification initiative

Some community groups have already got a jump on the effort.

The North Surrey Action Team, for example, did a “clean sweep” of Whalley’s Hawthorne Park on April 20, removing three large bags of trash.

“This team is to make improvements to our community,” said team member Amabel Li, a Fleetwood resident.

“The city supports that.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study
Next story
South Africa marks Freedom Day; apartheid ended 25 years ago

Just Posted

UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Art of Lights lantern festival to participate in Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

‘Pre-Heat’ will serve as a preview for the festival, which will return to Cloverdale in the fall

A ‘Blues & Roots BBQ’ with Steve Kozak kicks off Cloverdale Concerts, followed by The Hip Show

New concert series at Shannon Hall starts on Saturday, June 1

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, May 3 to 5

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Province commits $1 million for White Rock Pier, waterfront restoration

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

TransLink wants your ideas for 2050

30-year Metro Vancouver transportation strategy underway

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Grouse Grind is now open

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

Most Read