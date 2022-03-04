Surrey mayoral candidate says Surrey exchanging control of policing from Ottawa to Victoria but police board executive says that’s not the case. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey mayoral candidate says Surrey exchanging control of policing from Ottawa to Victoria but police board executive says that’s not the case. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey’s trading cop control from Ottawa to Victoria, mayoral candidate Brenda Locke says

Melissa Granum, executive director of the Surrey Police Board, says board members are ‘independent’ of government

A major reason why the City of Surrey chose to set up its own police force was to have local control, with the argument being that Surrey Mounties gets their marching orders from Ottawa.

But Surrey mayoral candidate Brenda Locke says the policing transition as is swaps out control from Ottawa for control from Victoria, as the Surrey Police Board members are appointed by the provincial government.

“I would say absolutely we are. One of the things we are going to do, we’re going to have a public safety board made of citizens, and I’ve talked to the RCMP about this,” Locke told the Now-Leader. “Nothing has transitioned. These guys can’t get past go.”

“The public were incredibly offended when the mayor stopped the public safety committee,” Locke said. “Whether they were on it or not, at least they could see that there was an avenue to have access not just to the policing issues in Surrey but fire and bylaws. There is no way for the public to see anything that’s going on there now and that’s not right. The public should have input into it, and I think the city of Surrey’s public should have input into it, not the Province of British Columbia, and certainly not Ottawa. So, we are going to establish a public safety committee. We’re already on track for that.”

Mayor Doug McCallum declined to comment.

READ ALSO: Brenda Locke trying to breathe life into Surrey’s defunct Public Safety committee

Melissa Granum, executive director of the Surrey Police Board, noted that while it’s true the board appointments are made by the provincial government, “they’re also independent of government.

“So once they’re appointed they aren’t accountable to the Province, they are accountable to the citizens of Surrey, and that’s the way they take their role. By virtue of the fact that there is an independent civilian police board, that’s a structure of policing for the city that will only benefit the city into the future.”

While the provincial government does have oversight of policing in B.C., she said, it delegates that oversight to local police boards.

“Like I said, they’re independent of the Province, they don’t report to the Province, they don’t answer to the Province – they answer to the citizens.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

municipal politicsSurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp

Previous story
White Rock RCMP officer thwarts ‘grandchild scam’ in progress
Next story
Surrey to consider aligning drinking water conservation plan with Metro Vancouver’s

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. With the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, the Rodeo Association is still working to bring a Country Fair to Cloverdale on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Country Fair still a possibility for May long weekend

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey investing $424M in ‘ambitious’ capital infrastructure program

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
Egyptian Academy scrambling to find new space in Surrey

The office of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. Allegations the Association’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light in 2021 when a complaint was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. Laura Ballance, inset, said on social media she is now the “Representative Complainant.” (Photo: Malin Jordan. Inset: Image via LinkedIn)
Former rodeo contractor now ‘representative complainant’ in human rights complaint