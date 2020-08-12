Surrey’s top cop is keynote speaker at Surrey Board of Trade AGM

Asssistant Commissioner Brian Edwards will be on deck at Tuesday’s ‘virtual’ meeting

The Surrey Board of Trade will hear from Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards next Tuesday as the keynote speaker at its digital annual general meeting as the board inducts new directors and officers for 2020-2021.

An SBoT press release says the board will be “recognizing the incredible work at contributions of the Surrey RCMP.”

The directors being inducted at Tuesday’s “virtual” AGM, the board’s 56th to date, are Doug Tennant of UNITI, (board chairman), Baljit Dhaliwal of Tinker’s Tax & Accounting (vice chair), Dr. Gregory Thomas of G3 Consulting Ltd. (immediate past chair), and David Bennett of FortisBC, Kerry Jothen of Human Capital Strategies, Hanne Madsen of Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland, Rory Morgan, of Hamilton Duncan, John Michener of the Port of Bellingham, Gaurav Parmar of Lindsay Kenney LLP, and Joslyn Young of the Port of Vancouver.

The existing directors are Mandie LaMontagne of The Intueri Group, Balraj Mann, of BM Group of Companies, Sasha Ramnarine of Remedios and Company, Dan Reader of Murray Latta Progressive Machine, and Rowena Rizzotti of Health & Technology District at The Lark Group.

The “virtual” AGM will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18, with registration at businessnessinsurrey.com



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey