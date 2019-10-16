Surrey’s top cop Dwayne McDonald is moving on

McDonald’s new role is RCMP’s criminal operations officer in charge of federal, investigative services and organized crime for B.C.

Surrey RCMP’s top boss Dwayne McDonald is moving on to a new role as the RCMP’s criminal operations officer in charge of federal, investigative services and organized crime for B.C.

A successor has not yet been announced and McDonald will remain Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP until a replacement is chosen.

“Despite my departure from Surrey detachment, I will continue to police in Surrey, as I have since 2007,” McDonald said Wednesday.

“I am mindful that some may view my departure as a harbinger of policing transition in Surrey,” he said. “I want to assure both the citizens of Surrey and the Surrey RCMP team that this is unequivocally not the case. As it stands right now, the City of Surrey’s contract for RCMP policing services has not been terminated. The Province of B.C. has put in place a robust and objective process to study the City of Surrey’s proposal for a municipal police force, and I am confident that their decision on this matter will be fully informed.”

McDonald told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he has “no issues” with Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, amid the proposed transition to a municipal force.

“We have a cordial relationship,” he added.

McDonald said it wasn’t an easy decision to make, as his past three years in charge of the Surrey detachment “have been the most interesting and engaging in my career.

“To the residents and business owners in Surrey, I want to assure you that operations and service delivery will not be impacted by my departure,” he said. “The senior team of the Surrey RCMP are in place and committed to maintaining excellent service.”

When McDonald assumes his new role, he will still be working out of Surrey, at RCMP “E” Division headquarters near Green Timbers forest.

More to come…



