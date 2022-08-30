Crews work on the 700-seat, 29-classroom addition at Sullivan Heights Secondary on May 13, 2022. The expansion will be open for students next month. (Lauren Collins photo)

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary addition nearly complete as new school year approaches

The high school became the most overcrowded in 2018

An addition to Surrey’s over-crowded Sullivan Heights Secondary School is nearly complete and will see students using the space at the start of the new school year.

ALSO READ: Surrey school district ‘optimistic’ Sullivan Heights addition will be ready by the fall

ALSO READ: Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary getting 700-seat addition, June 21, 2018

The 29-classroom, 700-seat addition was expected to be complete by last fall, but experienced delays due to COVID, supply-chain issues and flooding. It will still be undergoing some work throughout the month of September, however students will be able to attend, as usual, come Sept. 6.

Sullivan Heights Secondary’s addition was announced in June 2018 to combat over-crowding throughout the district and the Surrey school. The work was announced by then-education minister Rob Fleming.

“Sullivan Heights Secondary’s students have put up with crowded hallways and portables for too long,” Fleming said at the time.

“We are proud to be making this urgently needed investment, to relieve overcrowding and give students a safer, more comfortable environment where they can focus on learning and succeed.”

By the fall of 2018, Sullivan Heights Secondary had become severely overcrowded, at 153.4 per cent capacity.

Before the addition, the high school was running at a capacity of 1,000 students while enrolling 1,646 students in October 2021.

The high school had 14 portables to help cope with the many students. The temporary classrooms will be removed as the project is completed.

Included in the new addition, there will be a gym and a connector to the existing building, so that there is a shared main entry and admin workplace.

-With files from Lauren Collins

