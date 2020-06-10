Some of Surrey’s outdoor pools will re-open on June 27, with the rest opening on July 4. (File photo: Kevin Hill)

Surrey’s spray parks and outdoor pools will be open this summer

City releases schedule of re-openings, which start next week

Surrey’s spray parks, outdoor pools and the swimming area at Crescent Beach will be open this summer – with new safety protocols.

The City of Surrey announced Wednesday (June 10) the following schedule of openings:

  • June 15: Spray parks at Bear Creek Park, Fleetwood Park, South Surrey Athletic Park, Cloverdale Athletic Park, Unwin Park, Erma Stephenson Park, Goldstone Park, Newton Athletic Park, Bridgeview Park and Hazelgrove Park
  • June 27: Outdoor pools at Kwantlen Park, Bear Creek Park, Hjorth Road Park and Greenaway Park
  • June 27: Crescent Beach lifeguarding services begin
  • July 4: Outdoor pools at Sunnyside Park, Unwin Park, Port Kells Park and Holly Park

The spray park at Hawthorne Park is scheduled to reopen in late July.

To keep everyone safe in light of the pandemic, the city say all pools will offer modified public swims and community swim lessons. There will be reduced swimming capacity and Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance and enforcement team will also be monitoring the sites.

As always, residents are reminded to stay home if sick and to bring your own hand cleaner and maintain physical distance from others.


