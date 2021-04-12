The Round Up Cafe has operated for more than six decades at 10449 King George Boulevard, Surrey. (File photo)

BUSINESS

Surrey’s Round Up Cafe is set to close for good, after 60 years of feeding people

Cooking school might open in the Whalley space, manager says, but no firm plan yet

Surrey’s landmark Round Up Cafe is closing forever.

Longtime manager Tanya Abendroth says the doors of the small Whalley restaurant will close for good “in the next few weeks,” but that an exact timeline is not yet clear.

“With COVID and all the expenses and then the slowdown and everything else, we’re just closing the doors, and I am retiring,” Abendroth told the Now-Leader on Monday evening (April 12). “There’s nobody else to kind of run this, so before it goes from bad to worse we’ve decided to close the doors.”

For close to 60 years, the Round Up has been owned and operated by the Springenatic family, and in February Abendroth marked 45 years of managing the mid-block eatery on King George Boulevard, south of 105th Avenue.

• RELATED STORY, from February 2020: New book rounds up stories about landmark Surrey diner.

Abendroth said there is talk of renting the space to a cooking school, but plans are not yet firm.

“We’ll know more about that tomorrow,” she said Monday.

“It’s not development reasons at all,” Abendroth added, “because they still want to own it and hang onto it, as far as I know.”

In early December, after close to eight months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Round Up reopened.

Business was “starting to pickup” in winter, Abendroth said – “almost back up to the top, but it’s just time,” she explained.

“It’s not easy to do,” she underlined, “but my husband and I bought a house in West Kelowna and we’re moving up there, where our boys are, and the kids really want us there. I’ve been there (at the restaurant) for 45 years and now it’s time to spend some more time with family, you know. I never really took time to be with our kids when they were young, and now I’ll have that time. I’ve got to move on with my life while I’m still able to do that.”


Most Read