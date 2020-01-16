Surrey’s newest task force aims to find ‘innovative’ ways to bring in revenue

McCallum says city’s revenue sources shouldn’t ‘completely rely on the taxpayer all the time’

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has announced a new task force and standing committee.

The Mayor’s Task Force on New and Innovative Revenue Generation is aimed at looking “at cities around the world to see how they generate revenue… so that all of the revenue sources don’t completely rely on the taxpayer all the time,” McCallum said at the Jan. 13 council meeting.

READ ALSO: ‘A disaster’: Surrey council OKs budget despite deemed ‘risk’ to public safety, Dec. 2, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey budget passes as loud crowd fills city hall, Dec. 17, 2019

He said there are some examples in Europe “that are being worked on right now.” He didn’t specify what those examples are.

“This task force will literally look around the world to find innovative and new ways to finance our city.”

McCallum appointed himself as chair for the task force, along with councillors Allison Patton and Laurie Guerra as committee members. It’s for a one-year term.

During the meeting, McCallum also announced a “new” standing committee, the Investment and Innovation Standing Committee. He appointed himself as chair, along with councillors Patton and Mandeep Nagra as committee members.

McCallum said the committee is “to build Surrey’s economy and optimize the city’s potential in terms of generating high-value, local jobs, building the local innovative ecosystem, optimizing strategic investments and employment in building Surrey’s City Centre.”

The Investment and Innovation Standing Committee, however, isn’t entirely new.

In February 2018, former mayor Linda Hepner replaced it with the now-defunct Mayor’s Economic Advisory Committee. MEAC was meant to “provide council with information and guidance on issues related to investment and innovation opportunities and challenges” in the city.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor strikes new economic committee, Feb. 8, 2018


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian military program seeks help to take out space trash
Next story
PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

Just Posted

Surrey’s newest task force aims to find ‘innovative’ ways to bring in revenue

McCallum says city’s revenue sources shouldn’t ‘completely rely on the taxpayer all the time’

Calling a snow day – or not – is a big decision for Surrey public schools

There’s much to consider before cancelling classes for 73,948 Surrey students

White Rock RCMP tells public to yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks

Police force received a number of complaints about crosswalk safety

No Surrey Knights or White Rock Whalers on league all-star team

PJHL squad will battle Vancouver Island league standouts in Delta on Jan. 26

White Rock BNSF train whistles to be silenced by end of month

Whistle will sound if people or animals are on the track

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Most Read