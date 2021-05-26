Surrey’s newest all-rental complex boasts 514 homes next to SkyTrain

Surrey’s newest all-rental residential “village” is set to open with 514 homes built next to Scott Road SkyTrain station.

Comprised of four six-storey buildings, “Metro” is WestStone Group’s second purpose-built rental building in Surrey.

A ribbon-cutting event was held Wednesday (May 26) at the 126A Street site, adjacent to the Home Depot store and across the road from North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex.

July 1 is the opening date for “Surrey’s first completely transit orientated rental property,” according to details posted on Centurion Property Associates’ website (cpliving.com), with monthly rental fees starting at $1,375.

Metro info is also posted to weststonegroup.com, the Surrey-based developer’s website.

The housing project is “a modern and urban mixed residential custom rental village,” according to Bob Dominick, WestStone’s vice-president.

“Metro, along with its virtual concierge, offers a transit-orientated lifestyle to Surrey’s growing population,” Dominick said. “Metro features 365,460 square feet of residential space along with 11,867 square feet of ground-floor retail.”

Another WestStone Group project, the 146-unit Fusion, opened near Surrey Memorial Hospital in 2018 as the first dedicated rental property building in the City Centre area in close to 25 years.

Founded in 1994 by Brian Regehr, WestStone Group projects are located in B.C., Alberta and Arizona.

Elsewhere in Surrey, the company is developing the site of Whalley’s former Stardust roller rink into a 49-storey GEC Education Mega Centre.

