Surrey’s new transportation plan: Take the survey, win a $100 gift card

Feedback sought for plan to be built on five pillars, with online-only engagement to start

City hall says Surrey’s Transportation Plan needs an overhaul, and they’re hoping for feedback about it in a survey that dangles gift cards as an incentive to get involved.

A survey was launched Tuesday (Oct. 13) to gather feedback from residents, business owners and community stakeholders “about their current experience and future priorities related to transportation in Surrey,” according to a news release.

Surrey’s current transportation strategic plan was developed in 2008. A new plan will be developed over the next 16 months with “extensive” community engagement and an expected completion in 2021.

Close to 20 people are killed and 12,000 injured on Surrey’s roads every year, according to a post at surrey.ca/transportationplan, where the survey can be found.

CLICK HERE for a direct link to the survey.

“The new Surrey Transportation Plan will be built on five pillars, including prioritizing human life above all else,” the website says. “With a commitment to Vision Zero, we aim to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries in our transportation system.”

The survey includes a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards for local stores and shopping malls.

Data from the survey, as well as feedback collected from online open houses, stakeholder interviews and focus groups, will guide the creation of a new transportation plan for Surrey, which is anticipated to grow by 300,000 people over the next 30 years, according to planners.

Two public online open houses are scheduled for Nov. 12 and 17.

“We need your ideas, insights and perspectives to build a bold, new approach,” the plan website notes. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we connect with each other at all levels. There are many unknowns around in-person engagement, so the initial phases of this engagement process will be online.”

