Surrey’s new Bear Creek Athletics Centre to include $200K artwork on the 2,200-seat grandstand

Drawing of the new Bear Creek Athletics Centre, as seen on the City of Surrey’s website (surrey.ca).

A professional artist or artist team will be paid up to $200,000 to create a large-scale artwork on the façade of the future Bear Creek Athletics Centre.

Construction of the 2,200-seat grandstand is due to start in September on the site of the existing track bleachers, at a total cost of around $27.5 million.

A “Call to Artists” on the city’s website outlines the wanted artwork, to be showcased on the “East Elevation” of the grandstand – what visitors will first see upon entering the park.

“An artwork is envisioned that welcomes visitors to the park and grandstand, while maintaining an inviting atmosphere that residents feel comfortable playing, exercising, and gathering around,” the post explains. “Proposals should integrate the building with the natural elements of the park and carry a unified visual language across all walls to create a large multi-part artwork.”

The art project budget is $200,000, with “expressions of interest” from artists due by Aug. 31.

The stadium project itself was launched in 2020 with a feasibility study, and was pitched as an idea a year earlier.

Plans are to build a grandstand as part of a new “destination athletics centre” for Surrey, with permanent seating for 2,200 people (two-thirds covered) and possible expansion of another 1,000 temporary seats. The facility will include an improved track and synthetic turf field.

The athletics centre “will position Surrey as a regional destination for high-level soccer and football games in addition to a full range of track and field sports,” according to city hall. “The project also provides the local community with an accessible state-of-the-art sport facility for exercise plus a new venue to host potential cultural events.”

The new grandstand will include team changerooms, officials’ rooms, equipment storage space, ticketing office, public washrooms and concession facilities.

