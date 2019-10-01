Some of Navi Johal’s previous collection for nauni J, at a previous Vancouver Fashion Week show. (Submitted photo: Navi Johal)

Fashion

Surrey’s nauni J designer says her clothing isn’t ‘defined by a number or size’

Navi Johal will be showcasing her pieces at Vancouver Fashion Week

Navi Johal says her own experiences as a teenager trying to find clothes that fit led her to fashion and making clothes.

Johal is the woman behind nauni J, a local brand that started in 2017, which will be showcased at Vancouver Fashion Week’s upcoming spring/summer 2020 show Oct. 7 to 13 at David Lam Hall (50 E Pender St., Vancouver).

Johal’s collection will be shown Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:40 p.m., according to VFW.

Her designs, according to VFW’s website, is meant “to encourage individuals to love and respect themselves while feeling beautiful in their own skin.”

Johal said she started designing clothes for her dolls as a child, before making clothes for herself.

“Eventually going into malls and having big hips and a small waist as a teenager and not finding anything was very discouraging and that… led me into fashion and making clothes,” Johal said.

With her designs, Johal said she wanted to help others who felt the same way.

“It was just one of those things that made me feel self-conscious about myself, so I decided to take that step in making a change for that.”

In her clothes, Johal said she doesn’t include any labels – except for her brand name, nauni J.

“You won’t find any sizes in my clothing because no one should be defined by a number or size. We should be defined by who we are.”

She said her designs are all about diversity, which she uses Surrey and B.C. as inspiration.

“Everyone’s got a different body type, everyone’s got a different body shape, and so that’s the inspiration I’ve got because we’re not all the same,” said Johal, adding that she also picks her own models, so there’s a “bit of diversity in that too.”

This season’s design, she said, will include cocktail dresses, gowns and jumpsuits, adding that she’s “really inspired” by Alexander McQueen, Gianni Versace and Blonds NY.

“So you’ll see that in the collection.”

Leading up to her show, Johal said there was “tons of stress.”

“But it’s good stress because you just want to get your stuff out there and you’re really excited,” she said.

Johal said she’s the only person working on her show, adding that she’s doing the sketches, pattern-making, creating the samples and then making the collection.

“For me to be able to do all that stuff, it does, for sure, get stressful,” she said. “I’m just getting more and more excited as the days go.”

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia
B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

Attempted robbery at Cloverdale bank causes 'lockdown' at Surrey high school

Police have one person in custody

Cloverdale-Langley City candidates tackle SNC-Lavalin, pipelines, gangs at debate

An all-candidates meeting saw dozens of questions lobbed at federal candidates

Police seek public's help finding missing man in North Delta

Jia Jie Lin, 75, was last seen in the area of Delsom Crescent at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1

$5,000 offered to person who cut down prominent South Surrey eagle nest tree

But only if they ‘rat’ on the person who paid them to remove the Croydon Drive tree

VIDEO: Driver's rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.'s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

