Surrey’s mayoral candidates stumping in Whalley tonight

Surrey’s eight are out of the gate.

The city’s mayoral campaign horse race is galloping apace Wednesday night during an all-candidates meeting sponsored by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association at Whalley’s new Civic Hotel, a short stroll from city hall and that coveted big-city mayor’s seat.

In the running for mayor are Tom Gill (Surrey First), Pauline Greaves (Proudly Surrey), Bruce Hayne (Surrey Integrity Now), Rajesh Jayaprakash (People First Surrey), Doug McCallum (Safe Surrey Coalition), Francois Nantel (Independent), Imtiaz Popat (Progressive Sustainable Surrey) and John Wolanski (Independent).

“Our first council meeting we will withdraw from the RCMP,” McCallum said in his opening remarks, to a mostly full house. Asked what his style of mayoring is, he described it as “open door.

“I answered all of my phone calls,” the former mayor said.

Popat took a poke at McCallum, saying “The gang violence probably started when Doug McCallum was mayor.”

Greaves said if elected her slate would move to set up a “South Fraser Police Department” through which the city would “actually train the police force in the courses they need” and deploy police resources where needed.

On the issue of affordable housing, Gill says it would have to be distributed throughout the city.

Prior to the meeting, the BIA presented each candidate with a list of 21 questions asking, among them, why they’re running for mayor as well as their positions on affordable housing, crime, transportation, and transparency.

On the latter, Wolasnki said he would publish a record of how councillors and the mayor vote “on all issues presented before them for perusal,” while Jayaprakash said People First Surrey would “use technology to attain a similar level of transparency to every city transaction and contracts.”

Greaves said Proudly Surrey, if elected, would bring more transparency into city hall by “eliminating a ‘silo’ mentality where departments control the flow of communication that hinders the process,” and reducing the number of staff that report to the city manager and increasing the number of employees reporting to council, as well as implementing a “strict code of ethics” and requiring elected officials and their spouses to disclose the assets.”

“We need to prohibit elected officials from practicing in a profession that is likely to conflict with their public duties,” Greaves said.

Councillor Gill had this to say: “We as a city really need to take a deep look at how we communicate with our residents, we need to proactively engage with our community and keep them up to date with what is going on at city hall.”

Asked how he would bring transparency into city hall, Popat said “the lack of transparency and accountability is one of the main reasons why I am running for mayor.

“When public show concern and ask questions, they are ignored,” he charged. Popat said all bylaws need to be reviewed to “make sure that there are processes in place that will demand transparency and accountability similar to the new process of transparency and accountability in the new election financing process.”

Councillor Bruce Hayne said Integrity Now would “institute” an ombudsperson at city hall with the authority to “investigate and act on any complaints.

“Engaging community groups and collaborating on issues will help to ensure issues are broadly discussed and communicated,” Hayne said. “Broad consultation always leads to more transparency.”

