Surrey council chambers. (File photo)

Surrey’s mayor and eight councillors raked in $1,020,072 last year

‘We’re talking about a very large amount of income that we’re pulling in here,’ Councillor Steven Pettigrew said

Surrey’s mayor and eight councillors raked in $1,020,072 last year in pay, car allowance, travel costs, communications and other expenses.

All together, council booked a grand total of $53,539 in conference and travel costs, $12,009 in seminar/meeting expenses, $865,160 in remuneration and indemnities, $74,060 in car allowance, and $15,304 in communications in 2019.

As might be expected, given his position, Mayor Doug McCallum topped the chart with a total bill of $186,891 for taxpayers, followed by Councillor Laurie Guerra ($109,697), Councillor Allison Patton ($109,132), Doug Elford ($108,949), Councillor Linda Annis ($108,915), Councillor Brenda Locke ($101,368), Councillor Jack Hundial ($99,739), Councillor Mandeep Nagra ($98,283), and Councillor Steven Pettigrew ($97,098).

Of the nine council members, Elford’s conference and travel costs were the highest at $9,611 and Hundial’s were the lowest, as $330. Councillor Linda Annis had the heftiest seminar/meeting expenses bill, at $5,049, while Hundial’s was once again the lowest at $429. Annis spent the most on communications, at $1,861, and Locke the least. at $1,617.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s 2020 budget shortfall forecast drops to $29.6M from $42.1M

McCallum topped the list for car allowance at $14,580, while the councillors each received $7,435.

The mayor also received $161,727 in remuneration and indemnities, followed by Hundial ($89,744), Annis and Patton ($89,773), Guerra ($89,772), Locke ($86,555), Elford ($89,535), Pettigrew ($85,730) and Nagra ($82,521).

Council received the staff report Monday, July 27, in accordance with Section 168 of the Community Charter.

Pettigrew was the only council member to speak to it during the “virtual” council meeting.

“We’re talking about a very large amount of income that we’re pulling in here,” he said. “I just want people to know I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be here, I’m thankful that they put me in this position and I want everyone to know I take the job very seriously. I try to keep my expenses down and I treat this like a regular job – I do my best to be able to call people back and to respond to people, and I just want you to know that I’m going to continue to do my best to make wise decisions and to represent you, to be fair.

“I want this to be a better city,” Pettigrew continued. “I do understand that we work for you.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man banned from owning animals after tying emaciated dog to tree
Next story
Ottawa announces full inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Just Posted

Surrey’s mayor and eight councillors raked in $1,020,072 last year

‘We’re talking about a very large amount of income that we’re pulling in here,’ Councillor Steven Pettigrew said

Surrey’s 2020 budget shortfall forecast drops to $29.6M from$42.1M

Mayor says it’s a ‘tremendous achievement’

UPDATE: Man charged after sex assault, robbery near Surrey SkyTrain station

Hartley Ronald Duckhorn is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm, unlawful confinement, robbery, and uttering threats

Three charged in storage locker break-ins in Surrey, Langley Hope: RCMP

Police say the estimated value of stolen items ‘in excess of $200,000’

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say Cecil Clemah has been found and is safe

Police were looking for him after he was last seen at 6 a.m. Monday, July 27, on Galway Crescent

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

GoFundMe set up to help send body of Cultus Lake drowning victim back home to India

Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25 while he was swimming in the lake at Entrance Bay

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

B.C. man banned from owning animals after tying emaciated dog to tree

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Most Read