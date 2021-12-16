Surrey’s Khalsa School stops in-person instruction after COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health undertakes case and contact management at Khalsa School Old Yale Road

Surrey’s Khalsa School elementary’s Old Yale Road campus has stopped doing in-person instruction after a COVID-19 outbreak impacted 23 students and staff.

Fraser Health announced the outbreak in an information bulletin posted Thursday afternoon.

“Khalsa School Old Yale Road will be closed to in-person instruction while Fraser Health undertakes case and contact management. Fraser Health is collaborating with the school and the Federation of Independent School Associations (FISA-BC) as part of the outbreak response,” the bulletin said.

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures