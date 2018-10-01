Surrey Gang Enforcement Team street check. (RCMP photo)

Surrey election

Surrey’s Integrity Now slate says it would hire 160 more cops if elected

That’s 35 more than what Surrey First promised less than two weeks ago

I’ll see your 125 new cops, and raise you 160.

Surrey Integrity Now, and its mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne, released its public safety strategy on Monday, heading into the Oct. 20 city elections, with a promise to hire 160 more Mounties over the next four years — that’s 40 per year — if the slate is elected into government.

Surrey First, and its mayoral candidate Tom Gill, released the second part of its crime platform on Sept. 20 saying that if elected they would hire 125 more police officers, at a cost of $160,000 per officer, over the next five years. Currently the Surrey RCMP has 835 Mounties.

“Public safety is a complex and important issue in our community and we need to approach it in a comprehensive way,” Hayne said. “We commit to work closely with the community, our school district, the RCMP, and senior levels of government to effect real and positive change.”

The Integrity Now platform calls for the immediate appointment of a Surrey police board “with citizen representation” to replace the public safety committee made up of mayor and council. It also says it would “enhance” programs “aimed at giving Surrey youth quality indoor and outdoor programming options in every neighbourhood” in Surrey and build a “youth recreation hub” in Newton, as well as hire more bylaw officers.

Moreover, if elected Integrity Now promises to “advocate for significant prison terms” for gang activity and illegal gun possession, work with the federal government to enhance border security “to reduce illegal firearms and drugs from reaching our streets, ensure there is a full-time school liaison officer in every Surrey high school, set up security surveillance cameras near schools “to enhance public safety,” enhance community block watch programs and the RCMP Auxiliary Constable Program and “speed up demolition permits for vacant houses slated for redevelopment.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
