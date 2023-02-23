Surrey’s hospital services ‘severely insufficient,’ SBOT report charges

A report says Surrey’s hospital services are “severely insufficient” for both residents and the city’s workforce, and calls for an urgent response from the province.

The 10-page report, revealed Thursday morning (Feb. 23) at Surrey Board of Trade’s office, is addressed to Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Residents can’t be treated within the city’s borders for the three leading causes of death – heart attack, stroke, and trauma, in addition to necessary specialty pediatric services,” the board says.

“Patients requiring treatment must travel over a bridge to other hospitals to receive care. Unfortunately, if there is a natural disaster that prevents access, there is no hospital south of the Fraser River that can treat heart attacks, strokes, pediatric specialty care or certain types of trauma.”

The damning report also claims Surrey doesn’t have enough emergency rooms, and falls well behind Vancouver in per-capita healthcare funding.

“This is unacceptable for our workforce and residents,” said Anita Huberman, SBOT’s president and CEO. “As the B.C. government considers investments in health care, they must provide funding for both Surrey Memorial Hospital and the new Surrey hospital (in Cloverdale) to ensure there are enough maternity beds, ER beds, pediatric beds, and that there is the ability for healthcare professionals to treat heart attack, stroke, and trauma.”



