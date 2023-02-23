Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

HEALTH CARE

Surrey’s hospital services ‘severely insufficient,’ SBOT report charges

A report says Surrey’s hospital services are “severely insufficient” for both residents and the city’s workforce, and calls for an urgent response from the province.

The 10-page report, revealed Thursday morning (Feb. 23) at Surrey Board of Trade’s office, is addressed to Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Residents can’t be treated within the city’s borders for the three leading causes of death – heart attack, stroke, and trauma, in addition to necessary specialty pediatric services,” the board says.

“Patients requiring treatment must travel over a bridge to other hospitals to receive care. Unfortunately, if there is a natural disaster that prevents access, there is no hospital south of the Fraser River that can treat heart attacks, strokes, pediatric specialty care or certain types of trauma.”

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

The damning report also claims Surrey doesn’t have enough emergency rooms, and falls well behind Vancouver in per-capita healthcare funding.

“This is unacceptable for our workforce and residents,” said Anita Huberman, SBOT’s president and CEO. “As the B.C. government considers investments in health care, they must provide funding for both Surrey Memorial Hospital and the new Surrey hospital (in Cloverdale) to ensure there are enough maternity beds, ER beds, pediatric beds, and that there is the ability for healthcare professionals to treat heart attack, stroke, and trauma.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC HealthHospitalsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer
Next story
Richmond RCMP make urgent plea for witnesses of 2 random assaults

Just Posted

The Newton Wave Pool is seen in 1987. (Photo submitted: Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to host ’80s trivia night at Museum of Surrey

In addition to the primary care providers at the Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Whalley, an ER doctor and nurses are now available to see anyone over the age of two from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. (Black Press media file photo)
Urgent and Primary Care Centre expands access to lighten load on Surrey’s emergency room

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s hospital services ‘severely insufficient,’ SBOT report charges

A Surrey senior pleaded guilty last month to telecommunicating to lure a child under 16. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
Surrey senior pleads guilty to child luring