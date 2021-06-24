Surrey’s homeless community in need of bottled water, sunscreen during heatwave

Extreme weather response coordinator says this is an ‘ongoing ask’ in what will be a hot summer

Surrey’s Extreme Weather Response team is putting a call out for donations to help the homeless population during this heatwave.

Jonquil Hallgate, the EWR coordinator, said the team “will take whatever” people are able to donate. Donations needed include bottled water, sunscreen or $5- or $10-giftcards for Tim Hortons or McDonald’s for people to get food and get indoors where there’s air conditioning.

“We know that there’s several hundred people on the streets, around the communities, White Rock, South Surrey, all of Surrey,” she said.

“What we’ll do is we’ll divvy out anything that comes into service organizations in different parts of the city, so the outreach staff can pass stuff out to people who are in need.”

People can email Hallgate at surreyextremeweather@gmail.com and she can direct people on where to bring donations. She also said the EWR team is looking for available indoor space, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the temperatures are typically the warmest, where people can go to cool down.

Hallgate said she expects it to be a hot summer, with temperatures much warmer than normal, so this is an “ongoing ask.”

We think about people during the cold weather and we have a plan but are still working on implementing a system for the heat response.”

The heatwave which has seen scorching temperatures across B.C. is expected to get record-breakingly worse this weekend, triggering a new warning from Environment Canada.

The agency said an “exceptionally strong” building ridge of high pressure could leave parts of the province dangerously warm from Friday until Tuesday.

“The duration of this heatwave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” reads the Wednesday (June 23) warning.

