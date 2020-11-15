MAP: Surrey’s home to more than 27% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

BCCDC data shows Surrey has at least 3,993 cases of COVID-19, dwarfing surrounding municipalities

Cases are mapped by location of residence; cases with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped. Map illustrates the geographic distribution of reported cases from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. (BCCDC map)

According to new city-by-city statistics released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, the City of Surrey can be considered ground zero for COVID-19 cases in the province.

The data shows that Surrey is responsible for at least 27.7 per cent of the province’s total COVID-19 cases while being home to only 11 per cent of the B.C.’s population.

Once a month, the BCCDC publishes a city-by-city map indicating where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the province.

The most recent map, created Nov. 10, shows that 3,993 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Surrey from January to October.

On Oct. 31, there were a total of 14,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, and since then that number has ballooned to at least 20,986.

The map does not include South Surrey COVID-19 cases, as those cases are lumped together with White Rock, reporting a total of 298.

Surrey has more than four times the number of COVID-19 cases of Abbotsford (880) and Vancouver (857).

Last weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued new public health orders for Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health residents.

The restrictions, which are due to end Nov. 23, focus on social gatherings, businesses, sports and travel.