John Schneider, with the help of grandson Gabriel, unloads his rented trailer during one of Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop events in 2016. (File photo)

Surrey’s free ‘Pop Up Junk Drop’ event returns Sunday

City-hosted collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

The City of Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop event is back this weekend on Sunday (July 7).

The popular events allow Surrey residents, for no fee, to drop off unwanted stuff that can’t be put out for regular waste collection.

Launched as a pilot project in 2016, the events are organized to help curb illegal dumping, which has cost the City of Surrey more than $8.5 million over the past decade.

All are held at the Surrey Operations Centre lot, 6651 148th St., in Newton, and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another event is set for Aug. 11.

Items in decent condition – used clothing, household goods, tools, sports gear and the like – can be left for donation with Salvation Army and Diabetes Canada reps in attendance.

To gain entry, junk-droppers must present valid government-issued identification to prove they live in Surrey.

The list of accepted items includes furniture, mattresses, electronics, small and large appliances, household renovation waste such as sinks and toilets, styrofoam, plastic toys, lighting products and more.

Items not accepted include commercial waste, hazardous construction junk (no asbestos-containing materials), dirt, rocks, roofing materials, drywall, paints, gasoline, animal waste, lead-acid batteries, large tree stumps and hot tubs, among other stuff.

Check the city’s website (surrey.ca) for the list of accepted and unaccepted items, or call the city’s waste-collection hotline, 604-590-7289.

Vehicle requirements include a limit of one trip per household for one-ton trucks, and no commercial vehicles.

“Speed up the process by pre-sorting your items,” says a post on the city’s website. “The drop-off areas in sequence will be as follows: recycling, renovation/furniture and donations/reusable.”

• RELATED STORIES:

Surrey looks to target illegal dumpers with surveillance cameras.

TRASHED: Tackling Surrey’s problem with illegal dumping.

Previous story
Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift
Next story
Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey’s free ‘Pop Up Junk Drop’ event returns Sunday

City-hosted collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

White Rock dog attack ‘left me bleeding and injured’

Owner fled with pet in Mercedes SUV: victim

White Rock field hockey player secures spot on Team Canada

Kaitlyn Williams will defend the net at the Pan American games

White Rock seeks more forums on bus route changes

Mayor Darryl Walker pledges to pursue issues with TransLink

Surrey-raised musician Sean Hayden scores a satisfying career in the TV-ad world

Now in Toronto, the composer got his start playing pubs, festivals and other gigs in Metro Vancouver

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Vancouver to get 2,300 more daycare spots, but 17,000 spaces needed

Horgan says election promise of $10-a-day care being tested at 53 facilities across B.C.

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Science World celebrates LGBT in science, technology fields

A 2013 survey found more than 40 per cent of LGBTQ people working STEM fields had not come out

Most Read