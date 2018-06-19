Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk is at the intersection of Old Yale Road and Community Drive. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

The $8,500 crosswalk is complete in time for Surrey Pride festivities at Holland Park later this month

CITY CENTRE — Surrey has its first rainbow crosswalk, and just in time for Surrey Pride celebrations later this month.

Mayor Linda Hepner said the $8,500 crosswalk, at Old Yale Road and University Drive near Holland Park, was her idea.

“On my way to my TransLink meetings I see this crosswalk in New Westminster and I thought, you know what? I actually like the way it looks and the message it delivered around inclusivity. It was frankly my idea,” she told the Now-Leader earlier this month.

“It delivers a message I think we as a city we should de delivering, and that is of inclusivity,” Hepner added. “When you look at 102 languages spoken here in our city, that rainbow sidewalk has gone way beyond just being an original LGBTQ sidewalk and it represents now a message of inclusiveness and I think in a city that as diverse as ours, that that is a critical message.”

The crosswalk is complete in time for the Surrey Pride Festival, set for June 30 at Holland Park.

“It also ties very nicely into our Fusion Festival messaging, as well,” the mayor added, “with people from all places on the planet.”

City officials say a regular “zebra” crosswalk costs $2,000 and has a three- to five-year lifespan, while the rainbow crosswalk will cost $8,500 and should last for five years.

See also: Surrey mayor shrugs off criticism about rainbow crosswalk

See also: Courtenay rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

See also: Fort Langley rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Rainbow crosswalks in other B.C. communities have been vandalized recently, with tire tracks being burned over them. Earlier this month, Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk was left with tire marks just one day after its installation.

Other cities to see similar damage include Fort Langley and Campbell River.

If anyone has that idea for Surrey’s, Hepner had this message: “I have no patience. I hope that doesn’t happen here.”

Previous story
Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect
Next story
Man rescued after jumping from ferry near Bowen Island

Just Posted

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

The $8,500 crosswalk is complete in time for Surrey Pride festivities at Holland Park later this month

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

VIDEO: In Surrey, ‘The Magic Flute’ opera has makings of ‘modern-day superhero movie’

Show director Dolores Scott raves about young talent in weekend production at Surrey Arts Centre

Heat warning issued for White Rock

City to provide cool environment for residents

UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman located, say Surrey RCMP

Patricia Seddon went missing Sunday in the 9200-block of 121st Street

VIDEO: In Surrey, ‘The Magic Flute’ opera has makings of ‘modern-day superhero movie’

Show director Dolores Scott raves about young talent in weekend production at Surrey Arts Centre

Man rescued after jumping from ferry near Bowen Island

BC Ferries said the man was in stable condition

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

5 to start your day

TransLink pitches distance-based fares, independent schools top think tank rankings and more

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Four arrested in police takedown in Langley

Monday night arrests result of firearms investigation by Vancouver Police Department

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Most Read