Surrey’s COVID pandemic program receives $14M from province

B.C.’s Strengthening Communities’ Services Program gives ‘boost’ to services strained due to pandemic

Surrey’s Pandemic Response Package is receiving $14 million from the province’s Strengthening Communities’ Services Program.

The provincial program aims to give “a much-needed boost to continue vital services that were strained because of the pandemic,” according to Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

The Strengthening Communities’ Services Program is part of the Safe Restart Agreement, which is funded by both the provincial and federal governments.

“Local governments have been on the front lines of the pandemic, supporting communities and continuing to provide critical services when people need them most.”

A release from the ministry states Surrey’s pandemic program will be recieving $14,246,792.

The Pandemic Response Package includes two programs: Safe Sleep, which creates a safe space for people without shelter to use during the day; and Nourish Surrey, which offers people a comfortable place to rest during the day, with nutritious meals and health and social services.

“Through our pandemic response package, we will deliver six programs that together will address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and improve health and safety outcomes for unsheltered and vulnerable citizens,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.



