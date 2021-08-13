Surrey’s COVID-19 double from previous week

New cases surpass 100 for week of Aug. 1 to 7

Weekly COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of Aug. 1 to 7, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases have surpassed 100 for the first time since the beginning of June.

There were 107 new cases reported for the week of Aug. 1 to 7, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Cases in Surrey had been on the rise for the past two reporting periods (36 cases for July 18 to 24 and 53 cases for July 25 to 31). Prior to that, cases were fluctuating week-to-week.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 was between one and seven for the week of Aug. 3 to 9. Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (four), Whalley (one), Guildford (five), West Newton (four), East Newton (three), Fleetwood (three), Cloverdale (three), Panorama (two) and South Surrey (seven).

Those are up significantly in some communities from the previous reporting period, July 27 to Aug. 2, where it was between one and three.

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity is at has gone up throughout most of the city: North Surrey (two per cent), Whalley (one per cent), Guildford (three per cent), West Newton (four per cent), East Newton (three per cent), Fleetwood (two per cent), Cloverdale (two per cent), Panorama (two per cent) and South Surrey (four per cent).

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 212 cases in the same reporting period.

For the week Aug. 1 to 7, Surrey was followed by Langley (63 cases), Burnaby (53), Richmond (47), Tri-Cities (45), Abbotsford (44), North Vancouver (39), South Surrey/White Rock (39), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (26), New Westminster (26), Delta (23), Mission (22) and West Vancouver (12).

Meantime, Surrey reported 189 new cases for all of July – the fewest monthly cases in a year.

In total, Surrey has recorded 37,876 cases between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

That’s the most cases for any local health area in the province, followed by 22,900 in Vancouver.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)



