Vince Lalonde has retired as Surrey City Manager. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Vince Lalonde has retired as Surrey City Manager. (Photo: City of Surrey)

City of Surrey

Surrey’s city manager Vince Lalonde retires

Lalonde has held various positions at city over past 26 years

Surrey’s city manager is calling it quits.

After 26 years of service, including the past nine years as city manager, Vincent Lalonde is retiring, according to City of Surrey.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but after 26 years of an incredible run at the city of Surrey, I am announcing that I am hanging up my skates as city manager,” read a statement attributed to Lalonde in a City of Surrey press release sent Monday morning (Aug. 14).

“As I reflect on the years we have spent working together at the City of Surrey, I am filled with immense pride. The growth we have achieved, the challenges we have overcome, and the innovative spirit that defines Surrey have all been truly exceptional.”

As city manager, Lalonde earned $411,198.03 in 2022, according to the City of Surrey’s financial statements.

Mayor Brenda Locke called Lalonde’s dedication to the city “remarkable.”

“His leadership has brought Surrey through the COVID-19 pandemic and has put into place an exceptional senior management team to ensure the City of Surrey continues on its forward path,” read a statement attributed to Locke

“Vince’s legacy will be felt for a very long time and I wish him only the best in this next chapter of life.”

Lalonde has held various positions at the City of Surrey over the last 26 years, including general manager of the engineering department. He has also served as the chair of Metro Vancouver Regional Administrators Advisory Committee and as the BC board representative of the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators.

Council has appointed Rob Costanzo, general manager of corporate services, to serve as acting city manager.


newsroom@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As B.C. temperatures soar, advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Next story
Total population of Langley neighbourhood could double under new plan

Just Posted

B.C.’s U15 girls team celebrates after winning a national championship Aug. 5 in Calgary. B.C. downed Quebec 73-51 in the gold medal game. (Image via @canadabasketball/Instagram)
Cloverdale player helps B.C. win national basketball championship

teaser photo
Close to 800 beer-drinkers expected at Surrey Civic Plaza for annual ‘Battle’

Vince Lalonde has retired as Surrey City Manager. (Photo: City of Surrey)
Surrey’s city manager Vince Lalonde retires

TEASER PHOTO - Vortex vs Team Manitoba in the opening game of the 2023 Junior Canadian Ultimate Championship. 08/13/2023 - Surrey, BC. © Jeff Bell for UltiPhotos
PHOTOS: Ultimate high for 2,000 at Surrey park for week-long Canadian championships