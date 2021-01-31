Surrey’s Brookside Lodge outbreak declared over

There are currently three long-term care outbreaks in Surrey

In a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Brookside Lodge long-term care home, located at 19550 Fraser Highway, has been declared over.

In a news release issued Jan. 31, Fraser Health said there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at the location.

In a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive at the lodge, which is owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.

Currently, there are 13 long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region with an active COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Fraser Health website.

There are three active outbreaks in Surrey (Hilton Villa Seniors Community, Surrey Memorial Hospital, and Suncreek Village) and one outbreak in White Rock at Evergreen Baptist Care Society.