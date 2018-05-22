Surrey’s Alex Sangha receives Meritorious Service Medal

Alex Sangha is the recipient of a Meritorious Service Medal from the Governor General of Canada. (Photo submitted).

The Governor Gerneral of Canada has awarded Surrey social worker and counsellor Alex Sangha the Meritorious Service Medal for founding Sher Vancouver, a not-for-profit society for LGBTQ South Asians.

Director of Honours Sacha Richard, on behalf of Governor General Julie Payette, sent Sangha a letter on May 14 notifying him he is receiving the medal in recognition of “individuals who have made remarkable contributions in many different fields of endeavour, who inspire others and who share a common goal of making a positive difference.”

Sangha said he’s dedicating his medal to his mother, Jaspal Kaur Sangha, “who raised me and my two brothers largely as a single parent.”

“I am happy to receive this honour that recognizes a deed or an activity that has been performed in a highly professional manner, or according to a very high standard,” Sangha said. “Often innovative, this deed or activity sets an example for others to follow, improves the quality of life of a community and brings benefit or honour to Canada.”

Sangha added, “Most importantly, I am hoping this recognition with provide me with a platform to continue to advocate for LGBTQ people around the world who are victims of abuse, discrimination, oppression, and even torture and death.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter