Surrey’s 5-to-11 age group sees 4% increase in vaccination rates

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by about four per cent over three days, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Dec. 22 are: North Surrey (18 per cent), Whalley (16 per cent), Guildford (21 per cent), West Newton (14 per cent), East Newton (15 per cent), Fleetwood (23 per cent), Cloverdale (30 per cent), Panorama (26 per cent) and South Surrey (37 per cent).

That’s about 22.2 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up nearly four per cent (18.4 per cent) from Dec. 19. Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Nov. 29. However, it’s significantly lower than the provincial average which is 34 per cent, as well as 29 per cent in the Fraser Health region.

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have increased by about 0.2 per cent.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Dec. 22 are: North Surrey (91 per cent), Whalley (94 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (96 per cent), East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (95 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s about 92.6 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.2 (92.4 per cent) from Dec. 19. First doses are at 95.6 per cent, which is 0.2 per cent (95.4 per cent) from Dec. 19. West Newton is the first community in this age category to hit 100 per cent for first doses.

Provincewide as of Dec. 22, it was slightly lower with 88.9 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 91.8 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Dec. 22, 85.3 per cent have received both doses (the same from Dec. 13) and 90.1 per cent have had a single dose (up from 90 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Dec. 22 are: North Surrey (92 per cent), Whalley (95 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (97 per cent), East Newton (96 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (95 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s 93.1 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is the same from Dec. 19. Meantime, 96 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.1 per cent (95.9 per cent) the same from Dec. 19.

West and continues to lead in single doses in the age category with 100 per cent, while East Newton and Whalley aren’t far behind with 99 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 89.4 per cent by Dec. 22, and first doses are at 92.1 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 96.6 per cent have had one dose (up from 96.5 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 93.6 have received both doses (up from 93.5 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (88 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent) East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (95 percent) and South Surrey (92 per cent).

That’s about 92.1 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up the same from Dec. 19. First doses are at 94.1 per cent, which is the same from the previous reporting period.

Broken down between the nine communities, for third doses for 70-plus it’s: North Surrey (51 per cent), Whalley (47 per cent), Guildford (57 per cent), West Newton (46 per cent), East Newton (52 per cent), Fleetwood (61 per cent), Cloverdale (68 per cent), Panorama (59 per cent) and South Surrey (74 per cent).

That’s about 57.2 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose, which is up about two per cent (54.8 per cent) from Dec. 19.



