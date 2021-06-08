Surrey’s 100th Avenue closed briefly after reports of man with a weapon

Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha said he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act

Surrey RCMP had traffic blocked on 100th Avenue between 143rd and 148th streets briefly on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) after a passerby reported a “male with a weapon.” (Photo: surrey.ca)

A man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after a passerby reported a “male with a weapon” on 100th Avenue Tuesday afternoon (June 7).

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said the call came in around 12:50 p.m. after a passerby reported the incident to the Surrey RCMP. She said the weapon was a knife.

Sangha said ‘it doesn’t look like there’s any injuries,” but the man “was most likely trying to harm themselves.” She said he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and BC Emergency Health Services was called and he was transported to hospital.

The road was blocked between 143rd and 148th streets for a period, but Sangha said it was reopening around 1:45 p.m.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

