Saturday, Surrey women hung a banner at Semiahmoo Trail reading “#WomenDemand Guaranteed Livable Income.” (Contributed photo)

Surrey women call for guaranteed livable income

Public awareness effort underway

A group of Surrey women are trying to raise awareness about the pay discrepancy that still exists between men and women in the workforce.

Saturday, the women hung a banner at Semiahmoo Trail reading “#WomenDemand Guaranteed Livable Income.”

Sonam Khangura, who is behind the local effort, alerted Peace Arch News about the BC Women’s Alliance campaign.

“With the Guaranteed Livable Income (GLI), women would not have to be economically dependent on men. Women would be able to imagine a life free of his violence and to be able to care for their children, exit prostitution, quit the job where she is being sexually harassed without the threat of economic insecurity,” she wrote.

Banners were also hung in Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria and Nanaimo.

The release said BC Women’s Alliance is calling for a specific scheme of GLI that is given to all residents, regardless of citizenship or status. They’re asking for GLI to be issued without a means test, or job search requirement, and that individuals receive the funds instead of families.

They are also asking for the income to be a livable amount, “meaning that it will allow everyone an adequate and dignified standard of living.”


