Surrey's Zenaida Torino won $166,666 on the Daily Grand lottery. (BCLC photo)

Surrey woman wins $166k in lottery

‘I won, I won, I won,’ were Zenaida Torino first words after matching her numbers

Surrey’s Zenaida Torino has won $166,666.70 in the Daily Grand lotto draw.

“I won, I won, I won,” were Torino’s first words when she realized she matched five out of five numbers on Aug. 19 to split the $500,000 prize with two other ticket holders.

Torino purchased her ticket from Central City Lottery Ticket Centre on King George Boulevard.

“I called and listened to the voice reading the numbers… I was getting more and more excited as they continued to read,” she said in a BCLC news release.

“My husband didn’t believe me so I checked it again on the Lotto! app.”

Torino purchased her daughter a new car with some of the prize money and plans to invest a portion of it.

“We are very happy as a family right now. It will make travelling a little easier and who knows, maybe a slightly early retirement.”

