Surrey woman says winning $1M lotto draw is like ‘out-of-body experience’

Surrey’s latest lottery winner thought she won $100,000.

But it turns out she missed a zero.

Em Giang bought a ticket at the Fleetwood Town Pantry at 15588 Fraser Highway and checked it from home. At first, she thought she’d won $100,000, but upon showing the ticket to her boyfriend, she realized her prize was much bigger.

“I just sat there and didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I was shaking.”

Giang, an avid gardener, still feels like she’s floating after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize from the Aug. 12, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s very surreal,” she said. “I know that I’ve won, but with this amount it’s like an out-of-body experience.”

While Giang said her top priority is savings for her family, a new car may be in her future.

Regardless, she’s not in any rush.

“Right now my head and my body are not with me,” she said. “Once I come down and calm down, I will think about it.”

So far in 2020, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $82 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.



